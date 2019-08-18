When Razor Ramon left WWE for WCW, not only did he have a new name in his real name of Scott Hall, but he also had new wrestling career. He sported black tights with blood dripping on them and that was not by accident.

Hall explained his new WCW ring gear when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"After I left [WWE] and had to change my whole gimmick, I always liked wearing cool wrestling gear. I'm thinking, 'Man, what am I gonna change to?' So after the Razor was the blood," Hall revealed.

"The thing is that we got spoiled working for Vince because they had professional seamstresses there that would whip up stuff. We go to WCW and we're making good money but we had the worst gear in wrestling."



Hall said that he and Nash complained so much about gear that Eric Bischoff told them to offer Vince's seamstresses twice what they were making and they turned it down.

"It ended up being the right decision… You gotta understand that WCW had never sold the building out before," Hall said of WCW in the mid-90s. "They were in such a funk that they didn't even run house shows. So they start getting things going and it was good times for all.

"I was just talking to Kevin the other day and we said that when we left WWE back in the day to start the nWo, we hoped it would work but we didn't know it was going to change the world. It did and we're going, 'Oh my gosh!'

