The last time the WWE Universe saw Goldberg he was taking on The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The match was panned by fans and fellow wrestlers alike with the 52-year-old Goldberg suffering a concussion during the match which affected his performance.

Dolph Ziggler is one of those Superstars who has called out Goldberg among other WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels. Many actually thought Ziggler's attack on Michaels was setting up a possible match between the two, but that was just a red herring and Ziggler will instead face Goldberg at SummerSlam.

Goldberg returned to Raw this past in order to be unveiled as Ziggler's opponent and Sean Waltman talked about his return on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"Goldberg got a good reaction coming out, so that's a good sign. That means this very well may work as designed," said Waltman. "It'll be really good, as long as people dig it.

Despite most fans predicting a victory for Goldberg, Waltman explained why a victory for Ziggler would be the way to go.

"I would like to see Dolph win this. I think that would be a good gesture. Since this is a work and everything, and one shouldn't have too big of an ego, maybe it would be good to give back to the business and leave Dolph better off than when he started this."

Ziggler seems to be a better opponent for Goldberg than a fellow 50-year-old in The Undertaker was for Super ShowDown. He should be able to carry the match which is something that two part-timers like Goldberg and 'Taker are currently unable to do.

This match will also allow Goldberg to get the bad taste out of his mouth from his last match. Booker T speculated that was a reason why The Undertaker wrestled at Extreme Rules and now Goldberg will get to do the same at SummerSlam.