- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch revealed on Thursday that she and WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins are now engaged to be married. Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at reactions to the big news.

- Oliver Carter is set to make his WWE NXT UK debut on next Wednesday's episode, which will be the go-home show for the "Takeover: Cardiff" event. Jordan Devlin vs. Kenny Williams will also air next week.

Carter, real name Oliver Sauter, is a 24 year old soccer standout from Switzerland. He made his wrestling debut back in 2012. WWE announced Oliver's signing back in February, along with Ilja Dragunov, Kay Lee Ray, Jazzy Gabert and "Primate" Jay Melrose. Oliver was signed after working the 2018 WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany.

- Chad Gable took to Twitter today and issued a warning to Shelton Benjamin ahead of their WWE King of the Ring first round match on Tuesday's SmackDown. Gable referenced the backstage segment from this week's SmackDown that saw Benjamin mock him for being short.

"Short jokes, insults, and "funny" signs?? This tournament is quickly becoming about a lot more for me than just winning matches.? Shelton, Tuesday night ends with you looking UP at me," Gable wrote.

You can see Gable's full tweet below along with the segment from Tuesday: