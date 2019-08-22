WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has just posted on social media that she and WWE RAW Tag Team Champion and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are engaged. Lynch posted the news on her official Twitter and Instagram account.

Lynch captioned the photo of her showing her ring off with Rollins, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Their relationship was first officially announced in May after Seth Rollins confirmed it.

Below is the announcement: