- The above video is from E! Entertainment and is a montage of clips from Total Divas. The clips are pep talks from Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nia Jax, Natalya, and more.

- As it was reported earlier, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be on Raw tomorrow in a match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross. Bayley commented about tomorrow's match, "Alexa still making Nikki handle her issues. Excited to be at #raw though."

- SmackDown Referee Charles Robinson had a little accident with a door while in Panama. Robinson posted on Instagram, "Opps! I broke something at the arena in Panama! I don't know my own strength! Ready for @wwe SmackDown Live."

