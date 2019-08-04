Yesterday we asked which WWE SummerSlam match you were most interested in, and it came down to basically two matches: Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton. With so much buzz surrounding "The Fiend," many of you were curious to see how it will work in the ring. Coming in second place, Kingston vs. Orton has so much history, a match between the two was an easy pick for some.

The rest of the votes were spread across multiple bouts including the rumored matches: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, and Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

Mr Bobbins:

"If they go ahead with Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, that's the one that'll grab my attention."

Choppy Choppy:

"Bray Wyatt. I want to see how his 'Fiend' gimmick translates to the ring."

I am Iron Man:

"Goldberg vs. Ziggler. Goldberg needs that squash match to make up for the horrible match with Taker."

Arturo Olivo:

"Randy vs. Kofi Kingston. Hope Randy RKO's Kofi and wins the WWE title."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and next Sunday's WWE SummerSlam.