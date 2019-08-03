WWE SummerSlam takes place next Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. While WWE still has this week to make some changes, there's a definite focus on singles matches at this year's PPV.
Among the announced and rumored matches, which are you looking forward to the most?
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
If Owens loses, he'll quit WWE.
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black
Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Rumored)
Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler (Rumored)
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c) (Rumored)
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (Rumored)
WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (c) (Rumored)
Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre (Rumored)
