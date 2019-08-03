WWE SummerSlam takes place next Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. While WWE still has this week to make some changes, there's a definite focus on singles matches at this year's PPV.

Among the announced and rumored matches, which are you looking forward to the most?

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

If Owens loses, he'll quit WWE.

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Rumored)

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler (Rumored)

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c) (Rumored)

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (Rumored)

WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (c) (Rumored)

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre (Rumored)

