Yesterday we asked for your predictions on who will win this year's King of the Ring tournament, which begins tomorrow on RAW.

The popular choices came down to four names: Drew McIntyre, Andrade, Ricochet, and Baron Corbin.

Many of you felt Vince McMahon could see McIntyre filling in the king gimmick nicely, plus there's a potential Kevin Owens versus McIntyre finals in play with Shane McMahon looming in the background.

Corbin as king was seen as an entertaining gimmick for Corbin to run with. For Ricochet, he's been known previously as "King" Ricochet, so it could be a natural fit for someone WWE is looking to push up the ladder. Andrade as King and Zelina as Queen would also make for great TV.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Dan:

"Would love to finally see Cesaro win something of this level, but unsurprisingly he gets the toughest first round opponent he could have drawn in Joe. Alas, they will have a great match and he will lose. I think Drew wins it."

Waylon Mercy:

"Andrade over Ricochet in the finals."

One Punch V.2:

"All hail King Corbin."

adam:

"Gotta figure they're putting a lot on Ricochet right now so probably him, especially since he wasn't able to take part in the big spot on the RAW Homecoming."

