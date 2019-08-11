Yesterday we asked if you thought WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will retain his title against Seth Rollins at tonight's SummerSlam PPV. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET!

A good chunk of people in the comments just didn't care about this match, but for those who did pick, Lesnar was the overwhelming favorite to go home with the title. Based on Rollins' latest title run, many of you weren't exactly excited for him to become champion again.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

TWM4Life:

"After the brutal attacks and him barely able to walk, Rollins shouldn't even be in this match, much less actually win. Would be a huge insult to intelligent people if Rollins were to beat Lesnar and win the title back."

The King of Nasty Style:

"At least Brock bring legitimacy to that horrible title. Rollins brings absolutely nothing. Case and point, Lesnar is a total badass and with Seth you could literally put any wrestler in his spot and expect to receive just as good, if not better reactions."

Wednesday:

"This match can go either way on one hand it seems like this match is set to be another coronation for Rollins, but on the other there is no way that Brock loses two times in a row to Rollins. In my opinion, no matter the outcome it will be a loss for the fans."

Ibby:

"Lesnar retaining is best for business."

