WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has had quite the success as of late. His new show, Straight Up Steve Austin, debuted this week and garnered over 1.2 million viewers.

On Wednesday, Austin appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to discuss his new show, as well as other things like his thoughts on one of the most captivating rivalries he had in the WWE with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson."

Patrick specifically asked about Austin's main event match at WrestleMaina 17, where he turned heel that night and formed an alliance with Vince McMahon to defeat and win the WWE championship from The Rock in front of 65,000 live fans in Houston. Patrick followed it up by asking if The Rock seemed bothered at all that Austin was receiving the spotlight that night.

"Rock was cool with it," Austin replied. "Rock was about to ride off into the sunset and go film I think it might've been his first movie, and now he's the biggest movie star in the world."

While Austin admitted that he has an instant camaraderie with The Rock when they see each other, he noted that they don't keep in touch. Austin said that he would love to have The Rock on his show and spend some time with him.

"I would love to have him on the show," Austin said joyfully. "People were asking me if I could have a dream guest who would it be? I don't like to name names, because we had a lot of people that we reached out to in the first season, but we couldn't get because of scheduling.

"But yeah, he's the guy because of our background, you know, I don't email him, we don't text each other, I don't even have his phone number. But as soon as we get in a room together, it's that instant camaraderie friendship, but I'd love to spend some time with him, because I brought out the best in him and he always brought out the best in me."

The Rock and Austin have headlined other WrestleManias together, with The Rock coming out on top in their last match at Wrestlemania 19. Patrick asked Austin who would come out on top if they were to ever wrestle again.

"Well obviously I'm going to say yes," Austin answered. "I could, because I believe in myself, but the Rock though, he's a big tough guy."

You can see Steve Austin's full interview by clicking here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Dan Patrick Studio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.