WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin recently brought The Steve Austin Show back from hiatus. Austin welcomed his all-time favorite professional wrestler to the podcast, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.

During the show, Flair said that Austin's segment on the August 12, 2019 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW regarding current WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins's big title victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam did a lot for Rollins's WWE career. Austin professed that Rollins needs to amp up his "entertainment factor". Also, Flair discussed his own path to being a legendary promo.

According to Flair, Austin putting over Rollins on RAW the night after SummerSlam got 'The BeastSlayer' over more than anything.

"What is funny is that they brought [Austin] on that split screen with Michael Cole on commentary talking about Seth Rollins and [Austin's] promo, [Austin] did more for Seth than 10 hours of TV." Flair continued, "I don't know if you remember the content, but [Austin] did it Steve Austin style with basically [Austin's] verbiage, but leaving out some of the stuff because of the restrictions. But [Austin's] 30-second or maybe it was a minute, or whatever it was, commentary to talk about how glad you were and how proud you were of Seth and just the whole deal got him over more than anything all night long!"

In Austin's expert view, Rollins is a great talent from bell to bell, but must do more to amp up his "entertainment factor".

"Seth's a tremendous worker and I just think, man, when he turns up that entertainment factor, because he's pretty reserved on the horn. And, man, if you go back and watch my promos, I mean, I never know what I'm going to say. I mean, I have things because of storylines and that and angles, so I know where I'm going, but I'll stutter or I'll miss a word, but it's all emotion."

Austin added, "I think that emotions sell tickets, but also being larger than life sells tickets, so if he could just learn to amp it up a little bit, because every time I had a stick in my hands, I was trying to channel and emit energy and people feed off that."

When Austin asked Flair how 'The Nature Boy' became such a fantastic promo, Flair indicated that it came together as he grew more comfortable with himself in the late 1970s.

"I started to amp it up, probably in the late 70s when I got comfortable with myself. But as we talked about before, [Austin] and I privately, you can't bring to the ring what you're really not. Do you know what I mean?"

Check out the show here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.