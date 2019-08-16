- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Phil Brown vs. Irvin Legend (Last Man Standing Match) from Vanguard Championship Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor will be holding a TV taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on August 24 featuring Bandido vs. Marty Scurll. After that ROH will be headed to Nashville, Tennessee for Honor For All on August 25 featuring The Briscoes defending their ROH World Tag Team Championship against the Rock 'N Roll Express. Below are the current cards for each show.

Center Stage

* Bandido vs. Marty Scurll

* Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises

* LSG vs. PJ Black vs. Chase Owens

* Matt Taven, The Briscoes, and Shane Taylor vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, and RUSH

* Sumie Sakai vs. Angelina Love

Honor For All

* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Lifeblood (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Rock 'N Roll Express (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. TBA (ROH World TV Championship)

* RUSH vs. Vinny Marseglia

* Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King vs. Jeff Cobb (Defy or Deny Match)

- As noted, at the NJPW G1 Climax Finals, KENTA joined Bullet Club after attacking Katsuyori Shibata, the man who brought him back to NJPW. Shibata attempted to make the save after KENTA turned on his tag partner YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii, landing a dropkick during his initial attack. This was the first time Shibata did anything physical on a NJPW show since suffering a subdural hematoma at NJPW Sakura Genesis in 2017. On Twitter, Will Ospreay tweeted out, "So out of curiosity how many of you guys cried when Shibata did his dropkick?" Tama Tonga (who was involved in the attack) retweeted the question, "And then how many of you guys cried when we beat his ass?"