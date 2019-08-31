The Dark Order defeated The Best Friends at tonight's AEW All Out to receive a first round bye in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Tournament.

As noted, Private Party will face The Young Bucks in a first round match on October 9. The semi-finals will be on October 23 in Pittsburgh, and the finals will take place on October 30 in Charleston, West Virginia.

