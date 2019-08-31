The Dark Order defeated The Best Friends at tonight's AEW All Out to receive a first round bye in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Tournament.
As noted, Private Party will face The Young Bucks in a first round match on October 9. The semi-finals will be on October 23 in Pittsburgh, and the finals will take place on October 30 in Charleston, West Virginia.
You can check highlights from the match in the videos below:
The crowd has really died down for Dark Order vs Best Friends. Lots of fans around me talking about how Dark Order was better as Super Smash Bros.
.@trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT got their hug in and for one brief moment, all was right with the world. #AEWAllOut
.@SexyChuckieT making it look easy ?? #AEWAllOut
.@stu_dos! #AEWAllOut
.@SexyChuckieT with an Awful Waffle direct from Camp Anawanna! #AEWAllOut
