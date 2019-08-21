The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods should be confirmed for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view soon.

This week's SmackDown saw The Revival challenge The New Day to a title match at the pay-per-view. SmackDown also saw The Revival defeat Heavy Machinery in tag team action, after they, and Randy Orton, were earlier beat down by steel chair shots from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Big E and Woods were held off SmackDown to sell the beating from Orton and The Revival on Monday's RAW.

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are still members of the RAW roster as of this writing. They noted in their challenge on SmackDown that they plan to restore credibility to the blue brand tag team division because The New Day has damaged it.

It was reported last week, originally by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that The Revival vs. Big E and Woods was pitched internally for the Clash pay-per-view, but not officially decided on yet for the line-up. It looks like the match was finalized within the last few days, if not since RAW.

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the current announced card:

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Drew McIntyre or Cedric Alexander or The Miz or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy or Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Andrade