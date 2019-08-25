- In the video above, The Rock (along with his Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt) spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2019 D23 Expo. As noted, Rock got married last weekend in Hawaii to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

"I feel great, it was a beautiful ceremony, and it was phenomenal," The Rock said. "We kept it under wraps, it was very quiet, private, which was perfect."

- At wXw Ambition it will be Oney Lorcan facing Timothy Thatcher in Oberhausen, Germany. Lorcan's team was able to defeat WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak's team in the 10-Man Captain's Challenge on last week's 205 Live.

AMBITION Superfight: Timothy Thatcher vs. @_StarDestroyer. AMBITION Wildcard Edition takes place on Oct 6th during #wXwWTTF in Oberhausen, Germany. Tickets: https://t.co/Kyn4gD1A8T pic.twitter.com/ZFje1I32zf — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 25, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch / Seth Rollins, Lacey Evans, and NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.