Former WWE Champion The Rock has topped Forbes' list of the world's ten highest-paid actors.

The Great One brought in $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019, according to Forbes.

It was noted that Rock has secured a pay formula that is just about the best you can get in Hollywood these days. He will collect an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million, his highest quote yet, for the upcoming "Jumanji: The Next Level" movie. He also gets up to 15% of the pool from high-grossing franchise movies, including the first Jumanji movie, which had a worldwide box office of $962.1 million. Rock also received $700,000 per episode of HBO's "Ballers" series, which wraps up with the fifth season that begins this Sunday. Rock also makes seven figures in royalties for his line of headphones, shoes and clothing with Under Armour.

The Forbes list includes earnings estimates based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, plus interviews with industry insiders. The figures are pre-tax, and do not include fees for agents, managers and lawyers, which are usually 10%, 15% and 5%, respectively.

You can see the full list below:

10. Will Smith - $35 million

9. Paul Rudd - $41 million

8. Chris Evans - $43.5 million

6. Adam Sandler (tie) - $57 million

6. Bradley Cooper (tie) - $57 million

5. Jackie Chan - $58 million

4. Akshay Kumar - $65 million

3. Robert Downey Jr. - $66 million

2. Chris Hemsworth - $76.4 million

1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - $89.4 million