Tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings saw The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defeat The Street Profits to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The match closed the TV tapings at Full Sail Live, but should air during the September 4 NXT episode on the WWE Network.

This is the third NXT Tag Team Titles reign for The Undisputed Era, but the first for Fish and O'Reilly together. O'Reilly previously held the titles with Roderick Strong, and The Undisputed Era once held the titles together as a group. The first win in 2017 came when Fish and O'Reilly won the titles, but Fish was injured in the match and the group was recognized as champions together. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had been champions since the June 1 "Takeover: XXV" event, where they won a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the vacant titles, defeating Fish and O'Reilly, The Forgotten Sons, plus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change:

Our main event of the evening for the tag team titles. pic.twitter.com/PY1YUhjb2R — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 16, 2019