The Usos were pulled from their WWE SummerSlam Superstore signing on Saturday because of previous legal troubles, according to PWInsider.

Jimmy Uso was not allowed to enter Canada due to his July 25 DUI arrest in Pensacola, Florida, according to the report. There's no word yet on if Jey Uso will be in Toronto this week, but both of The Usos were pulled from this weekend's signing.

The Usos were not booked for a match at Sunday's pay-per-view. It looks like the decision to nix their signing was made a few days back.