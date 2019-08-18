As we noted earlier today, reports have been surfacing that WWE plans on announcing NXT will be heading to the USA Network to potentially get a jump on the competition.

The announcement could come as soon as tomorrow on RAW. The latest Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Triple H had been talking with people and telling others, "I want to tell you, but I can't tell you. But watch TV on Monday."

On the USA Network, NXT would become a two-hour, live weekly show that would go head-to-head with AEW when it begins on TNT on October 2. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and AEW Executive Vice President made a comment on Twitter, most likely related to the news. Jackson tweeted out, "Bring it on."

The Young Bucks are scheduled to face Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31 in a Ladder Match for the AAA Tag Team Titles.