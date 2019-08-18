As previously reported, WWE NXT's new home is looking more and more like the USA Network, after initial reports had FS1 as the new landing spot for the brand. The plan is to make it a two-hour, live show that would fill in the 8 pm ET - 10 pm ET time slot on Wednesday, much like the upcoming AEW weekly show that starts on October 2.

The USA Network got much more involved in negotiations over the last several weeks and the feeling for some within WWE was it is a "done deal."

Yesterday, the @WrestleVotes Twitter account said WWE would be making an official announcement on Monday about NXT - USA.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was also confirmed that would be the case, and it would happen during RAW. Dave Meltzer reported, Triple H was talking to people and dropping hints, while saying, "I want to tell you, but I can't tell you. But watch TV on Monday." Meltzer also said it would be the USA Network, and not FS1 as the new destination, which makes sense if the announcement comes during RAW (also on USA).

As noted previously, the plan still sounds like NXT wants to get a jump on the new competition before AEW goes live on TNT on October 2 with NXT episodes starting a few week prior.

In regards to Vince McMahon, Meltzer noted it's likely he'll still be very much involved since it's on the USA Network and because this is a "war," as opposed to just putting NXT on the station to give it more attention.