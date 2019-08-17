Reported yesterday, WWE NXT could be headed to the USA Network to become a two-hour, live weekly show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, running from 8 pm ET to 10 pm ET. Initially, reports had FS1 picked as the landing spot for the promotion to go up against AEW, which will be running at the same time, beginning October 2.

A sticking point with FS1 is the Big East Basketball schedule. The 2018-2019 season ran from December-March and FS1 aired more than 100 games, including all 90 regular season games. There's no word yet on if there would be similar issues with the USA schedule, but it doesn't look to be a problem.

Apparently, the USA Network has been at the table for the last several weeks in regards to bringing NXT over to their channel, according to the latest report from PWInsider. It was also noted some within WWE feel like the NXT - USA move is a "done deal and just a matter of time before the deal is announced." The report then also noted others within the company say it's not anything close to being final.

As of now, WWE is scheduled to hold tapings at Full Sail on September 11, September 12, and October 12. If the company needs to run a live show, it's not something that would be considered a problem as WWE is possibly looking to get a jump on AEW and get their show running before hand. PWInsider did confirm NXT staff has already been informed that longer shows are on the way and expect it to be soon than later.

NXT held its most recent tapings two days ago (spoilers here) for August and September.