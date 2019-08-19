As reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, WWE NXT will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18 as it gears up to go head-to-head with AEW, which begins on TNT on October 2. The show is scheduled to air live each week from 8 pm ET - 10 pm ET.

An announcement from WWE is expected to happen on tonight's episode of RAW.

Reports of the NXT - USA deal really began to surface over the weekend and AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson referenced the news in a tweet by writing, "Bring it on."

Today, Jackson retweeted news of the NXT move in September and commented again, "We aren't scared."

AEW's next event is All Out in Chicago at the Sears Centre on August 31. The show will feature Chris Jericho versus "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. WWE's next PPV is Clash of Champions in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on September 15.