Dr. Tom Prichard spent over 15 years with WWE as either a wrestler or a trainer for their developmental territories. As a wrestler he was part of the Heavenly Bodies and also one half of the Body Donnas alongside Chris "Skip" Candido.

Prichard spoke with WWR Podcast about his time in WWE and if he enjoyed his run with the Body Donnas.

"No, not the Donnas. I hated the Body Donnas," Prichard said bluntly. He then added that the bleached blond hair cut he had was the best part of the gimmick and that poor creative led to him hating that tag team.

"How about this? What if we take the hottest chick in the whole deal [Sunny] away from you guys? I mean, you know what? We're going to give you a new manager. Hey, get this, how about a transvestite? Hey, it'll be a guy dressed up as a girl and guess what we're going to call her? Oh, this is the great part. Guess what? We'll name her Cloudy? How clever is that? Oh my God!



"I just sat there and Chris actually said, 'I think it's the stupidest f***ing thing I've ever heard.' I didn't say a word. I just sat there and took it like, oh my God, I just want to go home. I just want to go, you know, it was terrible. But that was a bad time for a lot of people, I think."

Prichard was then asked about working with Candido who was seen as one of the most underrated wrestlers in the business.

"Chris was fantastic. I love Chris. He had talent and he had passion. He had love for the business too," said Prichard. "And that, that was solely being a lost art back then too 'cause Chris was a master and Chris could do anything. So yeah, I loved working with Chris. I didn't like working in the gimmick at all. And you know Tammy [Sytch] was Tammy back then. I mean, it was in full swing man. It's like, what, what now? What next? Yeah."

Sytch and Candido were a couple back then and Prichard was asked if Sytch hurt his career in regards to the substances that both used.

"Well, yeah, but looking back, we do it to ourselves. I mean, she, she might have, um, been the catalyst, but if it wasn't her, wouldn't have been her, it would have been somebody else I think," stated Prichard. "But I mean it's where the cards were dealt and you've got to look at it that way. Well, whose fault really is it? Cause both did it. And uh, yeah, I dunno man.

"But Chris was definitely real. Dedication, just from the gym to the ring. And you know, it takes somebody who can run a show, and I think he was 15, running a show in Jersey shore with Bam Bam [Bigelow]. 15 years old, man. I mean, that takes a lot of drive. He had the drive; he really did. But it happens to a lot of us. We get those roadblocks and then you bring it to work with you. It's like, oh my God It's like that cloud over you wherever you go."