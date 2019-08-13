- There's been fan speculation on a new singles push for Robert Roode coming out of this week's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Toronto. Roode picked up an easy win over No Way Jose and was over with the crowd.

This was Roode's first RAW appearance since the July 15 episode. He teamed with The Revival and lost a 2 of 3 Falls match to The Usos and Ricochet that night. His last RAW appearance before that came on May 20, which included a brief WWE 24/7 Title reign for Roode. Above is video from this week's Roode vs. Jose match.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE RAW from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto saw Braun Strowman, Ricochet and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins pick up a six-man win over The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

As noted, Strowman returned to RAW to save Rollins from a beatdown by The OC at the end of this week's main event. Styles then issued a post-show challenge to Strowman for a title match on next Monday's RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota.

- Natalya had strong words for Sasha Banks after this week's RAW. We've noted how Banks finally made her WWE return on this week's RAW and turned heel on Natalya, then brawled with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and left The Man laying after steel chair shots. It's possible that this was done to write Natalya off TV for a few weeks as she was wearing a sling when she came to the ring for her segment, to sell the SummerSlam Submission loss to Lynch, and noted that she had an MRI scheduled for this week to get a look at her dislocated elbow suffered at SummerSlam.

Natalya took to Twitter after RAW and continued the feud with The Boss.

"I'm not sure what I ever did to deserve getting the hell beaten out of me tonight by @SashaBanksWWE. I'm disgusted you think so little of our friendship. I'm glad I know the truth now about how you truly feel about me," she wrote.

You can see Natalya's full tweet below: