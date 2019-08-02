- WWE posted this video to honor the memory of WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. The wrestling legend passed away on Thursday due to complications from lung cancer. He was 76.

- WWE stock was down 2.19% today, closing at $69.37 per share. Today's high was $70.62 and the low was $68.51.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this evening and announced that her special SummerSlam Meet & Greet with Triple H sold out. Tickets went on sale this morning at 10am ET. The signing raised more than $30,000 for Connor's Cure.

Stephanie wrote, "Our @SummerSlam meet & greet is officially sold out! @TripleH & I can't wait to meet all of you who bought tickets and helped us raise over $30k for @ConnorsCure!!! See you in Toronto next week, @WWEUniverse!"

The meet & greet will take place next Friday, August 9 at 5pm from the Metro Toronto Convention Center.