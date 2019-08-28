As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode saw The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from The Street Profits. We have coverage of the title change at this link.

Triple H took to Twitter after the title change and commented on talents staking their claims as the brand prepares to move to the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18.

"Congratulations to @KORCombat and @theBobbyFish ...As we move into a new era of @WWENXT on @USA_Network September 18th, staking your claim becomes more important than ever. This next era could be simply #Undisputed #WeAreNXT," he wrote.

