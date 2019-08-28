The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on tonight's WWE NXT episode to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

This is the third NXT Tag Team Titles reign for The Undisputed Era, but the first for Fish and O'Reilly together. O'Reilly previously held the titles with Roderick Strong, and The Undisputed Era once held the titles together as a group. The first win in 2017 came when Fish and O'Reilly won the titles, but Fish was injured in the match and the group was recognized as champions together. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had been champions since the June 1 "Takeover: XXV" event, where they won a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the vacant titles, defeating Fish and O'Reilly, The Forgotten Sons, plus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change, which was taped back on August 15 at Full Sail Live: