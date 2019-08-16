- WWE posted this video of Drake Maverick trying to ambush WWE 24/7 Champion Elias while he was in the recording studio working on a new project. Drake brought a WWE referee with him but was unable to take the title back. Elias noted that he continues to work on his album.

- WWE will be returning to Mexico on Saturday, November 30 for a Supershow live event at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Tickets and meet & greet packages are now available at this link.

Finn Balor, who is reportedly on a two-month break from WWE right now, is advertised for the show, along with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, and Bobby Lashley, who is said to be out of action with an elbow injury. It was reported that Lashley would be back in action in early November.

- As noted, WWE announced this week that they have hired Japanese veteran Kendo Kashin to work as a Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Triple H took to Twitter and welcomed Kashin to the company.

He wrote, "To train the next generation of diverse, global talent, you need to find the best trainers from around the world. Tokimitsu Ishizawa has found success abroad and will bring a unique style from his success in Japan to the @WWEPC. Welcome to @WWENXT!"

