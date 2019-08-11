After being contacted by Vince McMahon himself to pitch the idea of facing Charlotte at this year's WWE SummerSlam in Toronto, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus knew this was the perfect time to have her final match.

In doing media for the lead-up to tonight's PPV, Stratus noted she had concerns about coming back for a singles matches. With her original retirement match taking place back in 2006, Stratus has since worked a handful of matches for WWE, mostly tag team. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Stratus commented about concerns she had coming into a match of this magnitude.

"Royal Rumble was, of course, just a spot and WWE Evolution last October was a tag match so, that was just a few spots, but this, however, I don't know how long it's going to be and am a little worried about stamina, but yeah, I've been in there literally constantly since mid-July as much as I could and I am really happy," Stratus said. "My brain is a little behind my body and what I mean by that is that I will do something and I will question whether what I did was any good and then I'd watch it back and I'd be like, oh, okay, that was good, and my body is saying that I got this but your brain thinks you can't do it because sometimes you feel old 'AF' and that's that, but yeah, I've been happy that I can still do this."

In the WWE video above, Stratus spoke about things coming together just right for her to have a final send off.

"It's a marquee match, right? It's like a dream match, you have two of the most decorated females in WWE history facing off," Stratus said. "It's just so unique, what are the chances you could get this? I feel like, in five years, I could only bring you 80 percent, I can't give ya 110 percent. I'm bringing 110 percent on Sunday, if I'm able to. So, I think we've caught it at the right time. Ya know, it's my final match. I feel like this is it and this is a perfect moment to have my final farewell."