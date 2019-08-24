As noted earlier today, Fenix went down with a leg injury at last night's Big Time Wrestling in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Teaming up with Pentagon Jr., the duo faced off against Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart. During the match, Fenix superkicked Hart, picked up Guerrera, collapsed on the mat, and then grabbed his leg. After being taken to the back, the match was quickly finished up.

Fenix was reportedly "weakly" walking around after the bout and had hoped it was just a sprain. The was some concern about his status for the upcoming tag match at next weekend's AEW All Out, but according to Big Time Wrestling, Fenix will be back in action tonight in Enfield, Connecticut, so he should be good to go against The Young Bucks.

Below is Big Time Wrestling's full statement: