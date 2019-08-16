Wrestling veteran and current AAA Director of Talent Vampiro took to Facebook to speak about the difficulties he's been going through since his recent diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. In the four and a half minute video, Vampiro noted how he feels lost and doesn't know where he is most of the time. In the video, he is supposed to be going to a therapy session, but does not know why he's there. It causes him to have a panic attack, which chips away at his emotional state and his ability to stay uplifted during the difficult time.

"I'm lost," Vampiro said tearfully. "I don't know where I am. I gotta stay strong, right? I'm having a major panic attack. This Alzheimer's thing, some of the affects are I forget why I'm supposed to be where I'm at. I've been sitting in my car for about 40 minutes and I don't know what to do. It comes and goes and it's really hard."

In addition, he also mentions how he is tired of taking his medications because they make him feel like a "zombie." He says towards the end of the video that he will do whatever it takes to fight this, in terms of staying positive for the sake of his health.

"I'm trying so hard," Vampiro states. "I'm going to come back and I'm going to be ok. But I don't know what to do. I don't want to take those drugs anymore. I don't want to take that medicine. It makes me a f**king zombie. But when I don't take it, I don't know what's going on."

If there was one thing that Vampiro says that he wants fans to take away from his video, is the importance of having patience with those who are affected with mental illness, because it is not something that can just go away overnight.

"If you have anybody in your life that are going through these issues, like mental health, please understand it's an every day, all day thing. It never goes away."

The former Lucha Underground color commentator announced his diagnosis back in April of this year on his Facebook, stating that he was scared about this diagnosis and if it could lead to a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He did mention in his post back then and in his video published on Tuesday that he will stand tall and fight through this.

A GoFundMe page was created for Vampiro with a $22,000 goal so that he can receive stem cell replacement therapy.

"I can beat this but I need help. I have not had an income In a year so I am stuck," Vampiro's GoFundMe reads. "Once I am better I will give a portion of all my earnings to people who need help, support and financial aid . It's so hard , but , I can beat this . I have the desire , I have the heart, but I am hurting bad . Critical pain from the injuries and well, this alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and the chronic arthritis in my whole body, well to me it's just bulls--t and I can beat this.

"I am asking for help so I can get stem cell replacement therapy in Columbia at the end of the year, once I have that, I will dedicate my life to helping others even more than I already do.

"Stem Cell Replacement therapy I believe will save many many lives ... right now I need it to save mine."

