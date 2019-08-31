At today's NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff the crowd began to chant "Are you watching, Vince McMahon?" in response to the action in the ring during Cesaro vs. Ilja Dragunov.

Vince apparently is, responding on Twitter, "I heard you, Cardiff. I'm watching and you are loud! #NXTUKTakeOver"

