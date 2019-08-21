The recent announcement that WWE NXT will debut on the USA Network on September 18 sure has got the wrestling world talking.

As we reported earlier, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho is one of the talents who has responded to WWE's news.

Taking to Twitter, Jericho's response read: "Congrats to @WWENXT for making the big move to the @USA_Network! Runners always race faster when somebody is right behind them. Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join! #ChooseJericho @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT"

Jericho then also added, "Oh by the way... @WWENXT on @USA_Network? #YoureWelcome #IndustryChanger"

It seems these tweets went unnoticed by NXT's General Manager William Regal. Regal, who feuded with Jericho during his WWE career, replied, "Yes,thank you Chris. From us both being on NXT in 2010 until today, being a mentor, announcer and GM, NXT has given huge opportunities for many talent who would never of got a chance before, to be real game changers. And it's all down to you.Thank you so much"

Yes,thank you Chris. From us both being on NXT in 2010 until today, being a mentor, announcer and GM, NXT has given huge oppurtunities for many talent who would never of got a chance before, to be real game changers. And it's all down to you.Thank you so much https://t.co/suwloCXJ8v — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 20, 2019

WWE NXT will be moving up to a two-hour time slot and will debut on USA Network on September 18 at 8/7 C.