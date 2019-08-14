Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Daniel Bryan teasing he knows who Roman Reigns' attacker is

* Roman Reigns signing a new multi-year WWE contract

* Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse box set quickly selling out

* Backstage news on plans for Braun Strowman

* The latest on the King of The Ring

* Why Samoa Joe was booked as a babyface on RAW

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley from backstage at his comedy show in Toronto during SummerSlam weekend

Nick's interview with ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven from backstage at ROH Summer Supercard

Nick's interview with ROH tag team The Bouncers from backstage at ROH Summer Supercard

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.