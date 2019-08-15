Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to discuss the top pro wrestling news of the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Buddy Murphy's accidental WWE push

* Rey Mysterio's son Dominick reportedly returning to WWE TV

* The latest on Bray Wyatt - The Fiend

* Update on Jon Moxley's NJPW contract

* AEW announcing a world title match for their TNT debut

* ROH announcing The Rock "N" Roll Express vs The Briscoes

Nick's interview with WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil

Nick's interview with Dalton Castle from backstage at ROH Summer Supercard

Nick's interview with Silas Young from backstage at ROH Summer Supercard

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.