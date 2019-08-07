Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Vince McMahon reportedly tearing up the original Smackdown script

* Roman Reigns' attacker reveal

* RAW's viewership

* Injury updates on Bobby Lashley and Ruby Riott

* Dash Wilder's shot at the Lucha Bros

* AEW announcing their next two TV taping locations

Nick's interview with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger. Featuring Swagger discussing:

* Working with Capitol Wrestling

* Teaming up with the Wrestling For Innocence project

* His 2-0 Bellator record

* What's next for him in Bellator

* President Donald Trump's pre-Bellator fight call to him

* His frustrations with WWE creative

* R-Truth's 24/7 title runs

Scott Fishman's interview with comedian and Lucha VaVoom commentator Jason Sklar

