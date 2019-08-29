Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to discuss the top pro wrestling news of the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Seth Rollins topping the PWI 500

* Rumors Enzo and Cass could be coming back to NXT

* WWE possibly holding another roster draft

* Backstage news on plans for Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

* CM Punk's in-ring Starrcast promo

* Awesome Kong competing in the All Out Casino Battle Royale

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling Superstar TJP. Featuring TJP discussing:

* His return to Impact Wrestling

* Working with Impact management

* Possibly teaming with Fallah Bahh

* Possible Impact - Twitch ideas

* Becoming a locker room mentor

Scott Fishman's interview with GLOW's Kimmy Gatewood

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.