Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* The Fiend being advertised for a WWE Universal Title match

* Vince McMahon's non-presence at Smackdown

* The latest in the Roman Reigns' attacker story

* King of The Ring bracket updates

* New WWE Clash of Champions matches

* Drake Maverick's latest WWE 24/7 title win

* Backstage news on RAW's Tag Team Turmoil match

Nick's interview with former ECW World Champion "The Franchise" Shane Douglas. Discussing:

* His new Franchised with Shane Douglas podcast

* Recalling ECW memories that he'd forgotten

* WWE launching their own podcast network

* If Vince McMahon would ever do a podcast

* NXT vs AEW

Scott Fishman's interview with FITE.tv President, Michael Weber

