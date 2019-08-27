Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Jon Moxley out of All Out

* AEW signing Tony Schiavone

* AEW ticket sales slowing down

* Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins' double title matches at WWE Clash

* Baron Corbin and Ricochet advancing in WWE's King of The Ring

* NXT - USA updates

* Ken Shamrock returning to Impact

Nick's interview with former WWE ring announcer and the host of Chasing Glory, Lilian Garcia. Featuring Lilian discussing:

* Her favorite Steve Austin memories

* Her recent interview with The OC

* AJ Styles and The Club discussing previous WWE frustrations

* The launch of WWE's new podcast network

* Her failed WWE commentary audition

* WWE's Women's R-Evolution

Andy Malnoske's interview with Impact Wrestling's Rhyno from The Gathering in Charlotte

