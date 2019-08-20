Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* WWE confirming NXT will air Wednesday nights on USA

* TNT airing an AEW special on August 30th

* The Street Profits losing the NXT tag titles

* Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins winning the RAW tag titles

* WWE's King of The Ring brackets

* Rumored WWE Clash of Champions card

* Roman Reigns new multi-year WWE deal

* Edge teasing an in-ring return

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry from backstage at Busted Open Radio's pre-SummerSlam party in Toronto

Nick's interview with former WCW Superstar Glacier. Discussing:

* His relationship with the Rhodes Family

* His AEW status

* Nearly joining WWE in 2000

* His role in AEW's Casino Battle Royal

* Operation Lunchbox

Glacier recently participated in the comedy event Tall Tales from the historic old city jail of Hampton, Ga., now known as Jailhouse Brewing Company. The event helped to raise awareness for Operation Lunchbox's mission to feed hungry students in the local community. More information about Tall Tales and their upcoming shows please visit www.Facebook.com/TallTalesPod

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.