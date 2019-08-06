Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Roman Reigns' forklift attacker

* Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns on the WWE 2K20 cover

* Becky Lynch vs Natalya battling in a Submission Match at SummerSlam

* Goldberg facing Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

* Two title changes on RAW

* Backstage NXT news

* AEW selling out their first TV taping

* Triple H's 50th birthday

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake. Featuring Brutus discussing:

* Reuniting with Greg Valentine in Canada this coming weekend

* His memories of the Dream Team

* How he's doing health wise

* His generation vs the current one

* His Hall of Fame induction

* Bret Hart being attacked at the ceremony

* Eric Bischoff's new WWE role

* The launch of AEW

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine will be re-uniting at Grand Central Bar & Grill in Niagara Falls on August 9th for Beers With The Dream Team. Tickets on sale now at www.tiny.cc/beerswiththedreamteam.

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander. Featuring Josh discussing:

* Tagging with Michael Elgin against Mustache Mountain

* What Destiny means to him

* Having an Impact vs WWE inter-promotional match on an indie show

* David Starr stomping on the WWE UK title

* His relationship with Scott D'Amore

* The North's Impact tag title win

* LAX

* Tenille Dashwood signing with Impact

Josh Alexander will tag with Michael Elgin at Destiny's ICON on August 9th to take on WWE NXT UK's Mustache Mountain. ICON takes place from the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga and bell time is 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.DestinyWorldWrestling.com.

Raj Giri's 2015 interview with WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race

