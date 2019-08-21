Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Daniel Bryan revealing Roman Reigns' attacker

* Charlotte challenging Bayley for a title match at Clash of Champions

* Elias advancing in the KOTR tournament

* Backstage news on Smackdown's taping schedule

* Ronda Rousey nearly losing a finger

* Rusev shaving

Nick's interview with MLW Executive Producer Court Bauer. Discussing:

* MLW and NOAH's new partnership

* A possible MLW women's division

* MLW's "Moneyball" approach

* The Von Erichs joining MLW

* Davey Boy Smith's NJPW exit and MLW future

* MJF signing with AEW while staying with MLW

Nick's interview with Monster Factory owner and recent WWE Performance Center guest trainer Danny Cage. Discussing:

* His recent stint guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center

* Heated arguments he's had with Matt Riddle during training

* Matt Riddle's least favorite part of training

* Why Monster Factory and ROH's relationship didn't work out

* The current state of ROH

* The launch of AEW

* Training superfan Izzy

MLW airs every Saturday night at 9 pm EST via BeIN Sports. Every episode can also be watched for free via MLW's YouTube channel.

