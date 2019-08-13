Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Seth Rollins winning the WWE Universal Championship

* The Fiend's in-ring debut

* Sasha Banks' WWE return

* NXT reportedly going head-to-head with AEW

* The return of WWE's King of The Ring tournament

* WWE's plans for Smackdown's big FOX debut

* Lance Storm closing his wrestling academy

Nick's interview with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler from backstage at his Dolph Ziggler Comedy Tour show in Toronto

Nick's interview with ROH's Alex Shelley from backstage at Summer Supercard

Nick's interview with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni from backstage at Summer Supercard

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.