Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to preview and predict WWE's 2019 SummerSlam card

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer and NWO original Scott Hall. Featuring Scott discussing:

* Re-uniting with Kevin Nash at Capitol Wrestling's Nashville debut

* Helping to free Adam Braseel from prison

* His recent stint coaching at the WWE Performance Center

* If he'll be Chris Jericho's mystery partner on AEW's TNT debut

* NXT as potential AEW competition

* Eric Bischoff trying to poach WWF seamstresses

Scott Hall will re-unite with Kevin Nash this Sunday afternoon when Capitol Wrestling makes it's Nashville debut. Tickets and info for Capitol's Nashville debut can be found here: https://bit.ly/2MDGclX

Nick's interview with Busted Open Radio's Dave Lagreca. Featuring Dave discussing:

* Busted Open's pre-SummerSlam party in Toronto

* Mark Henry as a journalist

* The Bully Ray - ROH fan incident

* NXT vs AEW

* Becky Lynch's tough SummerSlam spot

Dave Lagreca and Mark Henry will host the Busted Open SummerSlam Pre-Show live from The Rec Room in Toronto at 3 pm. This event is free to the public.

