* Chris Jericho's comments about Vince McMahon and NXT

* What AEW is promoting for the fifth AEW on TNT show

* Jon Moxley's injury

* CM Punk's agent reportedly pitching him for a WWE show

* WWE - CFO$ rumors

* New details on what to expect from Bray Wyatt and his Fiend

Nick's interview with former Impact Wrestling Superstar KM. Featuring KM discussing:

* WWE hiring WrestlePro's Pat Buck as a producer

* WWE building out their NXT backstage team

* Running WrestlePro shows in Alaska

* His Impact departure

* Friendship with Scott D'Amore

* How he's doing physically

KM currently helps to run WrestlePro. For more information on WrestlePro, their upcoming shows and how to buy tickets please visit https://www.wrestleproonline.com/

Nick's interview with former WWE/WCW/ECW Superstar Big Vito. Featuring Vito discussing:

* His role in the horror film The Church

* His transition from pro wrestling to film

* His pro wrestling career path

* His WWE "dress gimmick"

* Advice to WWE Superstars who are creatively frustrated

* Why he's not a fan of the WWE 24/7 Championship

Big Vito stars in the new movie The Church, an indie horror thriller from first time director and writer Dom Frank, which is now available ONDEMAND through your cable provider, all Digital formats and DVD.

