Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* The latest on who attacked Roman Reigns

* Goldberg reportedly returning to WWE action

* Backstage news on plans for Smackdown on FOX

* The Rock praising John Cena

* The Revival teasing that they'll see Arn Anderson soon

* Chris Jericho teasing mystery partners for AEW's TNT debut

Nick's interview with former WWE Hardcore Champion, Impact Wrestling star and current owner of OVW, Al Snow. Featuring Al discussing:

* His contribution to the new book "Moving Foreward"

* Purchasing OVW

* His plans for OVW as a school and promotion

* WWE's 24/7 Championship

* TNA "creatively mishandling" Drake Maverick

* WWE hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff

Jon Chattman's Moving Forward, featuring Al Snow, is now available and can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/2KaF0nd

Scott Fishman's interview with Bryan Alvarez regarding his latest book "100 Things WWE Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die"



You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.