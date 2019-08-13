Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, which will be airing live on the WWE Network at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Last week, the high flying action began strong, when Humberto Carrillo took on Lince Dorado. Both men flipped, hit, kicked, and submitted one another, only for the match to end in a double countout because Dorado pulled Carrillo back out of the ring, as he was attempting to get back into the ring to break the count. In the main event match, it was a six-pack challenge to determine who would face the WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Out of all the men (Kalisto, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Oney Lorcan, and Akira Tozawa), Lorcan took the win after a half-and-half suplex to Nese.

Lorcan went on to face Gulak this past Sunday at SummerSlam and came out empty handed, due to some questionable tactics that Gulak used to retain the title. The 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick was not impressed with the footage he saw of the Kickoff match last Sunday. So to spice things up a bit, Maverick has issued a SummerSlam rematch for Lorcan and Gulak to face each other once more for the Cruiserweight Championship tonight.

Also, after some footage was released earlier today from the 205 Twitter account, it looks like Gran Metalik was mysteriously attacked. Carrillo, who found Metalik knocked out in the back, brought it up Maverick's attention, since Metalik was supposed to compete tonight with his Lucha House Party teammates. Because of this, Maverick has issued that Carrillo will be joining both Dorado and Kalisto to take on Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers. Can Dorado and Carrillo co-exist tonight as a team after their match from last week? Tune in tonight to find out.

The show begins by showing a recap from what happened at SummerSlam between WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan for the title.

Commentators Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcomes viewers to another edition of 205 Live. Tonight's show takes place in Toronto just days after SummerSlam.

The first match of the night is announced.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ The Brian Kendrick)

Gallagher begins the match by shaking hands with Tozawa. The match begins with a lockup from Gallagher. With both men down on the mat, Tozawa reverses the lockup and puts Gallagher in another submission. Both men are back up on their feet. Gallagher twists the left ankle of Tozawa. He then goes for Tozawa's hand once he is down. Now, Tozawa has Gallagher in the octopus submission. He breaks the hold and throws a forearm at Gallagher.

Gallagher wastes no time coming back from the hit and lifts Tozawa right out of the ring with his legs. The referee begins the count and Tozawa comes back into the ring by the 9 count. Back in the ring, the referee checks in on Tozawa to make sure that he is still okay enough to compete. Tozawa goes for a strike. Gallagher reverses it by doing another takedown. While he is down on the mat, Gallagher knees him right in the back. Tozawa gets back up and climbs up the top rope and jumps off, Gallagher is able to move out of the way in time. Gallagher puts Tozawa in another submission and he is able to break out of it. A missile dropkick proceeds from Tozawa onto Gallagher...he goes for the cover and Gallagher kicks out at 2.

Tozawa follows it up with a basement dropkick on to Gallagher. He goes for another pin and Gallagher kicks out at 2 again. Gallagher lifts up Tozawa for a straighten submission and slams Tozawa into the ring post.Tozawa reverses and climbs to the top rope and lands a diving senton on Gallagher. He goes for the pin and wins the match.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Post-Match: Joseph mentions that Gallagher's foot was on the bottom rope long before the three count. They replay the footage and the other commentators see that too. They think that Maverick should look into that.

Backstage: Lorcan talks about how he was cheated out of the title match on Sunday. Says tonight he will not get cheated out again.

Up next is the second match of the night.

Humberto Carrillo & The Lucha House Party (Kalisto and Lince Dorado) vs. Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers

Daivari and Carrillo start off the match. Daivari goes in for a hit first. Next comes a reversal to the ropes and Carrillo gets right out of it and does a backflip, which gets the crowd cheering. Daivari is not having it and goes to attack him. Daivari goes in to tag Sunil Singh. Carrillo goes to his corner to take in Dorado. Dorado hits a strong chest chop on Sunil. Another tag is made from Dorado to Kalisto. Both men work together. Carrillo tries to join in on the fun, but the referee instructs him to get back on the apron since he isn't the legal man. Sunil tags in Daivari. Kalisto goes to the top rope and Samir runs over to push him off. With him down and hurt, Daivari goes for a back breaker on Kalisto. Daivari tags in Samir Singh to keep the momentum going. Samir goes for a submission on Kalisto.

Kalisto tags in Carrillo. Carrillo goes for a dropkick on Sunil. Carrillo goes for the pin and Daivari steps in the ring to break the count. Both Carrillo and Dorado clear all the contenders outside of the ring with double aerials. Daivari gets upset and decides to the leave the match after that. Carrillo and Samir are the only two in the ring he is about to jump off the top rope and Dorado tags him as he is doing his signature move. Dorado follows and lands a shooting star press on to Samir and goes for the cover. 1-2-3, Dorado and his team wins.

Winners: The Lucha House Party (Kalisto and Lince Dorado) & Humberto Carrillo

Backstage: Gulak says that he is going to dismantle Lorcan piece-by-piece. He also adds that he is the law and that no one is going to stand in the way of him and his championship.

Backstage: Tony Nese says that he was quite disappointed for losing his opportunity to be a part of SummerSlam and the title shot. He then goes on to say that he is going to fight his way to the top again to regain a chance for the title soon.

Now begins the main event match!

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

The match begins and Lorcan goes right for Gulak with a strong forearm. He then pushes Gulak up into the corner and holds him down. The referee separates the two so Gulak can have a breather. Gulak rolls out of the ring to gain composure after what just happened. When he returns into the ring, Lorcan goes for the half-and-half. Gulak is out of the ring again and Lorcan jumps off the top rope and lands right onto Gulak from the outside.

Gulak and Lorcan are on the outside and Gulak lifts Lorcan up and drops him on the apron chest first. McGuinness says that he saw the ring move several inches after he landed so hard on the apron. The referee begins the count, Gulak is back in, but Lorcan doesn't roll back into the ring until the 9 count. Gulak goes for a suplex once Lorcan comes back into the ring. Gulak follows it up with headlock submission. Lorcan is able to get out of it with the help of the audience's claps. Gulak goes for a cover and Lorcan kicks out at 2. Gulak puts his boot on top of Lorcan's face, then gets of the ring to put a submission on Lorcan. Gulak breaks the hold and goes back into the ring to put Lorcan in another arm submission. Gulak goes to the second rope and jumps off with a jumping clothesline.

The fans begin to chant "fight forever," as both men take a moment after the jumping clothesline. Gulak rolls over and puts Lorcan in another headlock. Lorcan slow to his feet tries to break the hold with a few hits to the abdomen. Lorcan follows it up with an uppercut and then a clothesline...goes for the cover and Gulak kicks out at 2. Lorcan goes for three back hits on to Gulak and Gulak reverse it. Goes for the cover and Lorcan kicks out at 2.

A tailspin clothesline comes next from Gulak. He lifts up Lorcan and sits him up on the top rope. Gulak climbs up to the top rope and throws a few rights to keep Lorcan sitting on the rope. Lorcan hits back, which pushes Gulak on to the rope. Lorcan then lifts up Gulak for a half-and-half and slams him down hard on the mat. He goes for the cover and Gulak, surprisingly, kicks out at 2 after that impact. Gulak goes outside of the ring and Lorcan follows him. They continue their brutality by Gulak slamming Lorcan's head on the commentary table. They both roll back into the ring. Lorcan fires back with a few chest chops. With Gulak down, Lorcan throws a few back of the head shots on him. Gulak is able to put Lorcan in the Gulock and Lorcan slow starts to fade. The referee rings the bell and Gulak retains the championship.

Winner and still the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak

Post-Match: The commentators praise Lorcan's abilities and what an outstanding job he did tonight.

This concludes 205 Live for this week. Thanks for watching!



