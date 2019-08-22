As it was just noted, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE RAW Tag Team Champion and WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins announced their engagement today. Since the news, several sent the couple messages on both Twitter and Instagram.

WWE tweeted twice, once, they retweeted Becky's announcement and wrote, "Congratulations" and then tweeted an article with the caption, "WWE is thrilled to congratulate Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the news of their engagement!"

Sheamus tweeted, "Welcome to The Family Seth," and Cathy Kelley tweeted, "I want to like this on every social media platform so happy for you!"

SmackDown referee Jason Ayer wrote, "Congrats" and Renee Young reacted, "Holy cow!! Congrats you guys!!!"

Nikki Bella replied to Becky Lynch's photo on Instagram, "Awww yay! Love this so much! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you Becky!!!" Brie Bella also replied to the photo, "Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!"

Mandy Rose replied to the news with, "Omgggggg congrats!!!," and Sonya DeVille wrote "Omg omg omg stop." Both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay replied with heart emojis, as did Maryse, and Ali replied, Yo! Congrats to the both of ya!"

Dana Brooke replied to the photo, "Omg omg omg omg omg !!! I'm dead.... yassssssss yasssss !!! It's happening ... congrats.. PS I'm Gibbs start practicing my old town road version for the wedding .."

WWE Hall of Famer Tori Wilson replied, "OMG!!! Soooo happy for you babe! Love this so so much" and WWE Hall of Famer Lita wrote, "Love this!! 2 of my favs!"

Those are just a few of many replies that the newly engaged couple received.

Below are tweets about the news:

WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!https://t.co/00eMEZg4nQ — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2019

i want to like this on every social media platform so happy for you! ???? — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019

Congrats!! — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) August 23, 2019