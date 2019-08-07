- As noted, Finn Balor appeared on FS1 last week to discuss the Major League All-Star Game. WWE posted this video from Balor's visit to the game, including his time with fans and doing guest commentary.
- WWE stock was up 0.49% today, closing at $67.94 per share. Today's high was $68.22 and the low was $66.25.
- WWE issued the following press release and video to us today, announcing that WWE Superstars will be joining Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers in a special in-game event tomorrow, which is being done to promote SummerSlam. Full details and the trailer are below:
WWE Superstars Join Brawlhalla As Epic Crossovers in Special SummerSlam Themed In-Game Event Tomorrow
August 7, 2019 — Today, Ubisoft announced that WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Xavier Woods will join Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers in a special SummerSlam themed in-game event beginning tomorrow.
The following WWE Superstar Epic Crossovers will be available for 300 Mammoth coins each:
* Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an Epic Crossover for Sentinel – Signature attacks include a flaming bull, lava, and magma rocks.
* John Cena is an Epic Crossover for Hattori – Signature attacks use the ring ropes, fog and camera flashes.
* Becky Lynch is an Epic Crossover for Gnash – Signature attacks include a giant green fire fist and a table to send her opponents flying.
* Xavier Woods is an Epic Crossover for Bodvar – Signature attacks include his tag team partners, Kofi Kingston and Big E from The New Day.
The new free game mode also available tomorrow, Brawldown, includes a ring, breakable tables, and fun rope physics. WWE Superstar Epic Crossovers will still be available for purchase after the SummerSlam in-game event concludes.
Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game that brings players to the fight for glory in the halls of Valhalla. Choosing from over 40 unique characters, players can jump into single-player and co-op modes as well as online and local competitions. With more than 25 million players, Brawlhalla is available on PC, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch™ system.
