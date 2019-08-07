- As noted, Finn Balor appeared on FS1 last week to discuss the Major League All-Star Game. WWE posted this video from Balor's visit to the game, including his time with fans and doing guest commentary.

- WWE stock was up 0.49% today, closing at $67.94 per share. Today's high was $68.22 and the low was $66.25.

- WWE issued the following press release and video to us today, announcing that WWE Superstars will be joining Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers in a special in-game event tomorrow, which is being done to promote SummerSlam. Full details and the trailer are below: