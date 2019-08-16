As noted, last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail Live saw The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from The Street Profits. The title change should air on September 4.
WWE confirmed the title change with the following announcement on their website:
Undisputed ERA's Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly defeated The Street Profits to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at Thursday night's NXT tapings at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla.
